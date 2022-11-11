Manchester United Scouts Impressed With Osimhen

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has impressed Premier League giants, Manchester United.

The Red Devils will look to bring in a new striker in January or the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to leave Old Trafford in January , which will open up a position in attack.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United have been assessing several strikers over the past few months.

Osimhen has caught the eye of the scouts following his superlative displays for Napoli.

The 23-year-old has scored nine goals in 13 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei this season.

He has also been linked with a move to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

By Adeboye Amosu

