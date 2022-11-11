Meet Super Eagles New Boys, Osayi-Samuel And Bruno Onyemaechi

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro on Friday named his squad for the highly-anticipated international friendly against Portugal in Lisbon on Thursday, November 17.

Prominent on the list are, defenders Bright Osayi-Samuel and Sopuruchukwu Bruno Onyemaechi.

Osayi-Samuel can play as a winger or wing-back.

The 24-year-old was born in Okija, Nigeria, then moved with his family to Spain before emigrating to England when he was ten years old, settling in Woolwich, London.

The versatile defender started his professional career at Blackpool in 2015 before moving to Queens Park Rangers two years later.

He is currently in the books of Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce.

Little-known Onyemaechi, is currently on loan at Portuguese club Boavista from CD Feirense.

The 23-year-old can play as a left-back or central defender.

Onyemaechi made 29 appearances across all competitions for CD Feirense last season.

The…