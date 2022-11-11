Nigeria Forward Scoops UEFA Conference League Goal Award

Nigeria forward Yusuf Otubanjo has been named winner of the UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage.

Otubanjo’s brilliant goal in Pyunik’s home win against Slovan Bratislava scooped the award ahead of nine others.

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze was among the players nominated for the award.

“The results are in… 🥁

🏅 Yusuf Otubanjo wins Goal of the Group Stage for his GOLAZO against Slovan Bratislava! 👏,” UEFA announced via their official Twitter on Friday.

Meanwhile, Pyunik have celebrated the striker’s remarkable achievement.

“The goal of our striker Yusuf Otubanjo was named as the best goal of the group stage of the @europacnfleague!, the club tweeted.

“This recognition is a great reward for Otu’s work, but it would have been impossible without your support, thank you.”

By Adeboye Amosu

