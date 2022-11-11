Qatar 2022 W/Cup: Mane In Senegal’s 26-Man Squad Despite Being Injured

Sadio Mane has been named in Teranga Senegal’s 261man World Cup squad despite being down with injury.

Senegal announced their official 26-man list on Friday morning for the Qatar tournament which will kickoff on November 20.

And the 2021 Africa Cup of Nationals hero is among the players travelling to the Middle East.

The 30-year-old limped off after 20 minutes during Bayern’s 6-1 Bundesliga win against Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann confirmed the 30-year-old would have an X-ray to assess the damage.

It was then reported by French outlet L’Equipe that the injury was serious enough to keep the player out of the tournament.

But it seems Senegal are happy to give up a slot in their squad in the hope Mane, who finished second in this year’s Ballon d’Or voting behind Karim Benzema, can recover in time to feature in some part of the World Cup.

On Thursday, FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura said the country will go to extreme methods to ensure…