Rufai Thumbs Up Eagles Despite Loss To Costa Rica

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has commended the performance of the Super Eagles despite losing 2-0 to Costa Rica in an international friendly game on Thursday morning.

Oscar Duarte scored for the host in the 7th minute at San Jose before Kendall Waston added the second in the 73rd minute to condemn the Nigerians to another international friendly defeat.

Although it was the Super Eagles B team that featured in the encounter as the first team players were doing business for their various club sides.

However, reacting to the team’s performance, Rufai in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that the players didn’t disappoint despite the defeat to Costa Rica.

“This is a good performance form the Super Eagles against a Costa Rican side that paraded their best stars for the encounter.

“I am not really disappointed with the result but will commend the players for their brilliant performance…