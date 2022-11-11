Three Favourites For The November Meeting’s Gold Cup

With the flat-racing fixtures now behind us, attention turns to the first flagship event of the jumps season which will be centre stage at Cheltenham for The November Meeting. Taking place over three days, the meet will feature a stacked race card that will attract some of the best horses, trainers and jockeys the UK & Ireland jumps racing scene has to offer.

The preeminent race of the meeting is the Gold Cup, a Premier Handicap National Hunt chase open to horses aged four years or older. Run over 2m4f and consisting of 16 fences, this year’s race appears as though it will be an incredibly competitive affair when looking at the 36 entries that were unveiled in late October.

With that in mind, for those looking to bet on Cheltenham, read on as we dissect the three joint favourites to reign supreme in the Gold Cup.

Ga Law – 7/1

Since his sensational 2020 that saw him win three of his four outings, the Jamie Snowden-trained Ga Law has had a quiet couple of years. After taking…