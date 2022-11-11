United Cruise Into Round Of 16 After Edging Villa In Six-Goal Thriller

Manchester United are into the round of 16 of this season’s Carabao Cup after overcoming Aston Villa 4-2 at Old Trafford on Thursday.

It is both team’s second meeting in four days after Villa defeat Erik ten Hag’s side 3-1 in the Premier League.

Ollie Watkins opened scoring for Villa in the 48th minute but Anthony Martial equalized for United just a minute after the Villains opener.

Also Read: Quitting Mourinho’s Roma Cost Ohene-Gyan Spot In Ghana’s World Cup Squad –Issaka

In the 61st minute Villa retook the lead following an own goal by Diogo Dalot before Marcus Rashford made it 2-2 on 67 minutes.

With 12 minutes left Bruno Fernandes our United 3-2 ahead while Scot McTominay added the fourth on 91 minutes.

In Wednesday’s fixtures the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were eliminated.

Meanwhile, Carabao Cup holders Liverpool and Premier League champions Manchester City are also through to the round of 16.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All…