Verona Vs Juventus – Preview And Predictions

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to see more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Verona vs Juventus –: This season, Verona are, without doubt, the poorest team in the Italian first division, and they are rightfully ranked last in the standings. They currently have a very long losing record, and they have no chance against Juventus, the defending champions.

The Old Lady may not be as dominant as they once were, but they remain among Italy’s best. They currently hold the fifth spot in the table, and they undoubtedly aim to move up to the top four.

Also Read: Argentina Will Win 2022 FIFA World Cup –EA Sports Predicts

They are the only side in the competition, along with Napoli, to have won the last four games straight, so they only need an extra two points to tie the fourth-placed team.

It’s also important to note that of all the clubs in the league, they let up the fewest goals, and that out of their two road losses, one came…