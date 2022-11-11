Why I Included Gallagher In England Squad

England manager Gareth Southgate says Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher’s versatility was behind his inclusion in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that Gallagher was named in the 26-man group that will represent England in Qatar in November and December.

Impressing with Chelsea under new boss Graham Potter, Gallagher has worked his way into the squad at the perfect moment.

Speaking to reporters, Southgate stated: “We were really pleased with how he responded at being out of our squad.

“He went into the Under-21s and performed really well. His mentality was excellent. It is a good example that if you approach it in that way that there’s always a route back with us.

“He has managed to achieve that straight away.”

“He is fantastic at pressing the ball. I think there are going to be moments in these games where we are going to need different attributes.

“There are any…