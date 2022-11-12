10 Big Names Who Will Miss Qatar 2022 Tournament

Reece James is the latest footballer to agonisingly miss out on a place at the 2022 World Cup, the Chelsea and England defender confirmed himself on Twitter.

After suffering a knee injury against A.C. Milan, discussions between James and England manager, Gareth Southgate concluded that the Chelsea full back would be in no condition to compete with the Three Lions in Qatar.

However, the 22-year-old who played a big role in the England team who reached the Euro 2020 final last summer, is not the only prolific star set to miss out on a spot at the World Cup due to injury.

As a result of the heavily congested fixture schedule to accommodate this year’s winter World Cup, almost every Premier League and top European team has found themselves affected by injuries to key players.

Also Read: A Group-By-Group Breakdown For Qatar 2022

The team at Betting.com has shared some of the biggest star casualties who are due to miss the World Cup – which of these players will be missed most at…