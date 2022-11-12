‘Always An Honour’ —Troost-Ekong Reacts To Invitation For Portugal Vs Nigeria Friendly

William Troost-Ekong has expressed his delight after his invitation for the Super Eagles of Nigeria international friendly with Portugal.

The Eagles will be guests to Qatar 2022 World Cup-bound Portugal next week Thursday.

On Friday Eagles Portuguese coach, Jose Peseiro, unveiled a 23-man squad for the game with Troost-Ekong making the cut.

And reacting to his invitation for the game, Troost-Ekong wrote on his Twitter handle:“Always an honour 🇳🇬 🦅“

Boavista defender Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel got their first call-up to the Eagles.

This will be the first time ever the Eagles and Portugal will clash at senior level.

The Portuguese are drawn in the same group with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

