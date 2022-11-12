Bayelsa Queens Target Third Position Against Simba

Bayelsa Queens are out of the race for the Women’s Champions League title but head coach Domo Okara still feels they can redeem themselves by winning bronze against Simba Queens.

The Prosperity Girls bowed to a slim 1-0 semi-final defeat against hosts ASFAR on Wednesday but the manager believes they can see out their unsatisfying maiden appearance on a high at Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, we lost the semi-finals game, we were down, but we’ve picked ourselves up and will give a good show on Saturday,” Okara said during the pre-match press conference.

“That is the least we can do, we didn’t bargain for the bronze medal what we came for is to win the trophy, but unfortunately we are in this situation, what we have to do is to redeem ourselves by winning the match, I will call it golden bronze.

“It is difficult not to play…