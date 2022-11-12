Brazilian Football Has Lost It’s Essence

Former Brazil defender, Roberto Carlos says that A Selecao (the national team) of Brazil’s football has lost its essence in recent years.

The Brazilians are looking to win their sixth World Cup title at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. They last won the tournament 20 years ago at Korea/Japan 2002 edition.

In an interview with As.com, Carlos stated that the former Brazilian national teams were more confident in their positional play than the current team.

“Brazil has lost its essence, the beautiful game (Jogo bonito),” said Carlos who won the 2002 FIFA World with Brazil when South Korea and Japan co-hosted it and also helped the Selecao finish second at France’98 edition.

“We attacked as a team, we also defended much better than now. We were very confident in our position play.”

Brazil are in Group G together with Serbia, Switzerland ,and Cameroon.

