Bundesliga: Ejuke Wins With Hertha Berlin, Akpoguma’s Hoffenheim Lose To Wolfsburg

Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke featured as a substitute in Hertha Berlin’s 2-0 win against Cologne on Saturday.

Ejuke replaced Belgium winger . Dodi Lukebakio in the 69th minute.

The 24-year-old has made 15 league appearances for the capital club this season.

He is however yet to open his goal account for the club.

At the PreZero Arena, Kevin Akpoguma was in full action in Hoffenheim’s 1-2 home defeat to Wolfsburg.

Akpoguma has featured in 13 league games for Hoffenheim this season.

