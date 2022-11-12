Copa Del Rey: Nwakali Bags Assist As Ponferradina Crash Out After Away Defeat

Kelechi Nwakali set the assist for his side Ponferradina’s goal, as they lost 2-1 at Guadalajara and exit in the first round was of this season’s Copa Del Rey on Saturday.

Nwakali came on in the 34th minute with Ponferradina already 2-0 down.

Daniel Gallardo put Guadalajara 1-0 ahead on 11 minutes before Alvaro Santiago made it 2-0 in the 21st minute.

And with 13 minutes left, Nwakali then provided the assist for Jose Naranjo to score for Ponferradina.

However, it was not enough as Guadalajara saw out the remainder of the encounter to progress.

In another Copa Del Rey encounter, Kenneth Omeruo’s Leganes lost on penalty shootout to Gernika.

Omeruo was not in action for his Segunda division side who fell 6-5 on penalties after regulation time ended goalless.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…