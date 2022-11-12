Don’t Credit Me For Arteta’s Success At Arsenal

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has downplay reports that he’s behind Mikel Arteta’s success at Arsenal in the Premier League.

Arteta worked as an assistant to Guardiola at City but had to leave the Etihad after he was contracted to manage Arsenal in 2019.

He joined Arsenal as a head coach but became a manager after guiding the Gunners to FA Cup glory and he has now built an impressive team of young stars.

They are currently sitting top of the Premier League table after 13 games, two points above Guardiola’s Manchester City.

“No, absolutely not!” Guardiola told BT Sport. “He was already! That drive…

“It’s a perfect definition [of a club backing their manager], do you know why?

“There [were] not good results [in the past] I remember [people said] he must be sacked and ‘Arteta out.”

