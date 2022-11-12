Form, Not Sentiment Behind Onyemaechi

Former Nigerian winger, Tijani Babangida has lauded the invitation of Bright Osayi Samuel and Bruno Onyemaechi to the Super Eagles squad that will face Portugal in an international friendly game.

Recall that Nigeria play Portugal at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on the 17th of November as part of the preparatory games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles will be absent from the Mundial, but they will look to make an impression under coach Jose Peseiro.

Reacting to their invitation, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com that the players were invited based on form and not sentiment.

Read Also: Osayi-Samuel Elated With Maiden Super Eagles Invitation

“I must commend the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro for the list of players invited to face Portugal in an international friendly game.

“However, the invitation of Onyemaechi and Osayi Samuel was basically based on their impressive form in their respective leagues in Europe and not by any form of…