France Defender’s Kids Celebrate His Omission From Deschamps 2022 World Cup Squad

The two kids of Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne celebrated his omission from France’s Qatar 2022 World Cup squad.

Digne will have been disappointed to have failed to make the cut for France, but his children were delighted.

In a video posted by his wife, the left-back’s young son and daughter were seen dancing round, thrilled by the news their dad would be staying at home.

Singing ‘daddy he stays with us’ in French, the pair were adorably jumping round in celebration of a month at home with their father.

Digne, a former player of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, has 46 caps to his name with the reigning World Cup champions.

The 29-year-old, who joined Villa from Everton for £25million in January, would have had high hopes of sticking around, having been in the squad for six of France’s eight games this year.

However, coach Didier Deschamps decided against keeping the full-back in his final squad, even with a spare space as he named a 25-man selection, instead of…