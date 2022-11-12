I’m A Better Player Under Guardiola –Rodri

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has insisted that he has become a better player under Pep Guardiola.

Rodri – who earlier on Friday was named in Spain’s 2022 World Cup finals squad along with Aymeric Laporte – credits Guardiola with helping nurture both his development and maturity as a player.

“He makes me a different player, a top player in the sense of my knowledge of the game, how I have to behave, the role in the team, some aspects that are important in the game,” Rodrigo said of the City manager’s impact on him.

“I am very happy for this and very thankful for this situation. He is one of the best and the one thing that most impresses me is that he has won everything.

“He is still hungry every day, he is demanding every day, doesn’t relax and that is something that is impressive.

“It is four years I have been with him, and I have had good coaches in the past. It seems normal to me now to have him, but of course it is not normal.

“For sure, he makes…