Leicester Defeat West Ham United With Ndidi

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi was in action while Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute for Leicester who beat West Ham 2-0 away in Saturday’s Premier League game, Completesports.com reports.

Ndidi was introduced 10 minutes into the second half for Belgian star Youri Tielemans.

Leicester took the lead on eight minutes as James Maddison hammered a left-footed shot into the roof of the net.

The Foxes double their lead on 78 minutes as Harvey Barnes ran through on the counter and slotted calmly past Lukasz Fabianski.

It is a third consecutive win for Leicester since losing to Manchester City last month.

At the Vitality, it was a day to forget for Everton who were thrashed 3-0 by Bournemouth with Alex Iwobi playing for 90 minutes.

Recall Everton lost 4-1 to Bournemouth in the Carabao few days back.

The Toffees have now suffered a third straight defeat.

In the 18th…