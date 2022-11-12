Onyeka Shines As Brentford Stun Man City At Etihad

Frank Onyeka put up a fine performance as Brentford defeated Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

Onyeka was in action for 87 minutes in the thrilling encounter.

The midfielder was replaced by Joshua Pelanda DaSilva.

The 24-year-old has made 12 league appearances for the Bees this season.

Ivan Toney, who was snubbed by England manager, Gareth Southgate in his World Cup squad opened scoring for the visitors on 16 minutes.

Phil Foden equalised for City before half-time with a superb half-volley.

City, who missed the chance to move top of the Premier League, were frustrated by a mixture of poor finishing, wasteful passing and resilient Brentford defending afterwards.

Toney tapped home the winning goal in the 97th minute.

By Adeboye Amosu

