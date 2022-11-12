Qatar 2022 W/Cup: Supercomputer Predicts Group Stage Exit For Ghana

A supercomputer based on Opta information has predicted that the Black Stars of Ghana will crash out at the group stage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, ghanasoccernet.com reports.

Ghana, lowest ranked team heading into the tournament, are in the same group with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Black Stars begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, play South Korea four days later and conclude their group stage campaign against Uruguay on December 2.

The supercomputer picked Portugal as the team most likely to advance to the round of 16 in Group H. It predicted an 82.6% chance of Portugal reaching the round of 16 .

The probability of winning the round of 16 is 45.2%, the quarterfinals is 23.3%, and Portugal is expected to win the championship at 5.4% .

The probability that South Korea will advance to the round of 16 is predicted to be 29.1% . It fell far short of second -placed Uruguay (62.2%) and slightly outpaced Ghana (26.1%).

Four-time AFCON winners,…