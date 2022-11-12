Sanlam Life Wins BAFI Awards 2022 Life Insurance Company Year

L-R: Dr Ogho Okiti, MD/CEO, Business Day Media; Mr Tunde Mimiko, MD/CEO and Thomas Meisinger, Chief Operating Officer, Sanlam Life Nigeria during the awards presentation at the Sanlam Head Office in Lagos.

Photo Courtesy: Sanlam Nigeria

Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, formerly FBNInsurance, has been awarded the Business Day Bank and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Life Insurance Company of the Year. The announcement was made at a high-profile ceremony held recently in Lagos.

Awarded annually and backed by the highly rated Business Day’s Research and Intelligence Unit, the BAFI Awards seeks to identify and celebrate financial institutions and their leadership that have excelled across a number of areas. These include financial performance, shareholder value creation, brand value accretion, corporate governance, sustainability, employment of new technologies, compliance to standards, innovations, and contribution to the industry’s overall growth.

During the award…