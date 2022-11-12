Troost-Ekong Happy To Learn From Watford Boss Bilic

William Troost-Ekong is thrilled with the opportunity to work with head coach Slaven Bilic at Sky Bet Championship club Watford.

The Nigeria international has regained his place in the team since Bilic took over the reign at the Vicarage Road.

Troost- Ekong reckoned that the clarity of instruction has helped the defenders to know exactly what is required of them.

“As a defender, he talks to me a lot and he makes it clear how he wants us to play,” Troost-Ekong was quoted by the Watford Observer.

“He likes us to carry the ball, try to pass forward more and take on responsibility.

“He likes us to dominate the striker we’re marking, get the ball and then be confident with it. He gives us licence to play and I think we have grown a lot when we are in possession.

“The job of us at the back is to try and get the ball and then serve it to the real ball players in midfield and attack.

Read Also: ‘Always An Honour’ —Troost-Ekong Reacts To Invitation For Portugal Vs…