2022 CAF WCL: Bayelsa Queens Cameroon Keeper Claims Second Player Of The Match Award

Bayelsa Queens Cameroon goalkeeper Bawou Gabrielle was picked as the Player of the Match, in their 1-0 win against Simba Queens of Tanzania in the third place tie of the CAF women’s Champions League on Saturday.

This is the second time in the competition Gabrielle will be selected as the best player.

She emerged the best player in the 2-0 win against TP Mazembe in the group stage.

And in the game against Simba on Saturday she was impressive again for Bayelsa Queens, who became the first-ever Nigerian women’s club to win a medal at the annual tournament.

And announcing Gabrielle as the Player of the Match, CAF wrote on their women’s Champions League Twitter handle:” @bayelsaqueens are in safe hands!

“Gabrielle bags the Woman of the Match award for her stunning performance vs. Simba Queens SC in the #CAFWCL bronze medal match! 👏“

