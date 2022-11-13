2022 CAF WCL: Bayelsa Queens Pip Simba Queens To Seal Third Place Finish

Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens beat Simba Queens of Tanzania 1-0 and claimed a third place finish at the second edition of the CAF women’s Champions League in Saturday.

Bayelsa Queens are now the first-ever Nigerian women’s team to earn a podium finish at the women’s Champions League which started last year in Egypt.

Juliet Sunday was the heroine for Bayelsa Queens after her second half effort secured the win.

While Bayelsa Queens lost 1-0 to hosts ASFAR of Morocco in the semi-finals, Simba Queens also fell 1-0 to champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in the last four.

The win against Simba Queens was Bayelsa Queens’ third in five games at the tournament.

The final comes up on Sunday and is between ASFAR and Mamelodi Sundowns.

