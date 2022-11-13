ASFAR Thrash Mamelodi Sundowns 4-0 To Emerge Champions

Hosts ASFAR of Morocco hammered South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns 4-0 in the final of the CAF women’s Champions League on Sunday.

A hat-trick from Ibtissam Jraidi and a solitary strike from Fatima Tagnaout saw ASFAR dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns to be crowned champions of the second edition.

Tagnaout opened the scoring in the 15th minute from the penalty spot.

In the second half Mamelodi Sundowns had two players sent off which ASFAR capitalised on.

Jraidi doubled the lead in the 54th minute before adding the third and fourth goals in the 87th and 91st minutes respectively.

Debutant Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria finished third after pipping Simba Queens 1-0 thanks to Juliet Sunday’s goal.

And in the individual awards that were presented, Tagnaout (ASFAR) won Most Valuable Player, Jraidi (ASFAR) won the golden boot with six goals and Khadija Er-Rmichi (ASFAR) was adjudged the best goalkeeper while Bayelsa…