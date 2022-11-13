Bassey Doubtful For Super Eagles Vs Portugal Friendly

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey is doubtful for the side’s upcoming international friendly against Portugal.

Bassey picked up an injury in Ajax’s Eredivisie clash against Emmen on Saturday afternoon.

The former Glasgow Rangers player received treatment outside the pitch five minutes before the break.

The 22-year later retuned to the pitch but was replaced at half- time by Netherlands international, Daley Blind.

The 21-year-old was named in Nigeria’s squad for the friendly on Friday by head coach, Jose Peseiro.

His absence would be big blow for Peseiro who had been forced to leave out the likes of Ola Aina, Zaidu Sanusi, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi and Leon Balogun as a result of injuries.

The friendly is billed Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon on Thursday, November 17.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior…