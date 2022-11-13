Chelsea Will Bounce Back To Winning Ways After 2022

Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount has assured fans that the team will bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The midfielder, who was among Graham Potter’s side beaten by Newcastle United on Saturday, insisted the Blues will bounce back from their slow start to the season after the FIFA World Cup.

It became three defeats in a row for the Blues when they were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle on Saturday and are now eighth in the Premier League.

Chelsea are also eight points behind Tottenham in their quest to finish inside the top four.

“We haven’t played to the level we expect of ourselves as Chelsea. You all deserve more from us,” Mount wrote on Instagram.

“When we’re back from the World Cup, we are getting straight back to it and pushing ourselves to a higher level.

“We have the best fans in the country and we will make you proud this season. MM.”

