Everton Fans Throw Iwobi’s Shirt Back After Humiliating Loss

Furious Everton fans appeared to throw Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi’s shirt back at him after he tried to gift it to a supporter after Toffees’ 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Merseyside club were convincingly beaten by Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium, heaping more pressure on Lampard.

Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and Jaidon Anthony found the net as Bournemouth registered their second victory over Everton in five days.

Recall the Cherries hammered Everton 4-1 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Footage spotted Iwobi walking away from the fans after gifting one his shirt, only to have it thrown back at him in anger.

Iwobi did not realise the shirt had been launched back as he was already walking back towards the changing rooms.

It was not just Iwobi the Everton fans were furious with as unsavoury scenes unfolded after the full-time whistle.

Everton players clashed with their own fans, and it took police…