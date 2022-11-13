Glad Maddison, Gallagher Made England World Cup Squad -Merson

Former England forward, Paul Merson, is glad that Leicester City midfielder, James Maddison and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher are included in the Three Lions’ final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

England coach, Gareth Southgate has released the final squad list for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a few surprises and omissions.

In his column for the Daily Star, Merson applauded the inclusion of both players in England’s final list.

“I’m so pleased for both James Maddison and Conor Gallagher for making England’s World Cup squad. I did not see the latter’s inclusion coming -nobody gave him a chance after a difficult season with Chelsea,” Merson said.

Maddison has made one appearance for England. He has scored six goals and recorded four assists in 12 Premier League games this season.

Gallagher has made four appearances for England and he has scored one goal and…