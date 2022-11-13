I’ll Be Delighted To Play For Man United, Liverpool -Gakpo

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo has disclosed that he will be delighted to play for either of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Gakpo was a major target in the last summer transfer window as top clubs in Europe battled for his signature.

The Dutchman has spoken out again over his future, as he revealed that United and Liverpool were among the clubs that he would love to move sign for.

Speaking to NOS, he said: “I think at the end of this season I will be ready to take that step. I feel like I was already that way at the start of this season, but after this season I’m even more ready to take that next step.

“[On which clubs he would like to join] Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

“It would be an honour to play there, but I also have to see what kind of team would suit me best.”

