Lewandowski Is A Natural Goal Scorer –Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has described Robert Lewandowski as a natural goal scorer who has brought lots of changes into the team.

The Pole has been outstanding since his summer arrival from Bayern Munich.

Laporta said: “The addition of Lewandowski has been fundamental.

“He has the gift of scoring goals and the ability to always link up with his teammates, to give good advice.

“He is a serious, responsible man, who gives us a very good image.

“Improving on what we have is not easy, especially considering that we still have financial fair play problems due to the elimination from the Champions League, which has reduced our budgeted income.

“LaLiga has already warned us that we will have reduced chances to sign players.”

