Messi Can Win The Golden Boot Award At 2022 World Cup –Barnes

Former England winger, John Barnes believes Paris Saint-Germain and Albiceleste (Sky Blue) Argentina forward, Lionel Messi will win the golden boot award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi is set to take part in his fifth FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He won the MVP award in Brazil in 2014.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Barnes revealed that he has a sly feeling that Messi will win the award.

“You’ve got Kane, Mbappe, Lionel Messi at Argentina,” Barnes said of the players with the potential to the MVP award of Qatar 2022.

“I wouldn’t say they’re dark horses because they’re one of the favourites. But I think that depending on how well England do, Harry Kane should be up there.

“Mbappe is obviously going to be up there as well, but Lionel Messi is my favourite player of modern times. I’ve got a sneaky feeling about Lionel.”

Messi has scored 90 goals in 164 games for Argentina….