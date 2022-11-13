Moffi Bags 10th League Goal As Lorient Draw At Strasbourg To Extend Winless Run

Terem Moffi continues his superb form in front of goal, as he netted again in Lorient’s 1-1 draw away to Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

It is Moffi’s 10th goal in 14 appearances for Lorient in the French elite division this season.

He has now scored in back-to-back games and has also found the back of the net four times in his last five games.

The 23-year-old Super Eagles striker gave Lorient the lead in the fifth minute before Mouhamadou Diallo equalized for Strasbourg just three minutes left to play.

Lorient are now winless in their last five games, drawing three and losing two. The last time they won was a 2-1 victory at Brest on 9th October.

The draw against Strasbourg leaves Lorient in fourth place on 28 points after 15 games played.

Moffi is expected to be in action for the Eagles when they take on Portugal in an international friendly on Thursday.

He scored in the Eagles’ 2-1 loss to Algeria in a friendly played in September.

By James Agberebi

