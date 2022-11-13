Officials Demanded Half My Salary To Manage Super Eagles In 2010

Sven-Goran Eriksson has alleged that Nigerian officials demanded that he part with half of his salary for him to handle the Super Eagles at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The former Three Lions of England manager was among the front runners for the Super Eagles coaching job after Shuaibu Amodu had been fired by the then Sani Lulu led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board.

The Super Eagles finished third at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Angola and Amodu was not deemed capable to lead the team to the mundial.

Lars Lagerback later got the job with the Super Eagles crashing out at the group stage in South Africa.

Eriksson revealed in his book My Story Sven that he was interviewed by a panel of officials, who asked “stupid” questions, for the vacant Super Eagles post at the Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

“After the meeting (interview), an agent whom Athole (Eriksson’s agent) worked with locally explained that half of my salary would be deposited in a special…