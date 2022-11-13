Onuachu Not Desperate To Leave Genk

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu has said he is open to remaining at Belgian Pro League club, KRC Genk beyond this season.

Onuachu has been constantly linked with Europe’s top clubs following his impressive goal scoring form for the Smurfs.

The Nigerian was top scorer in Belgium with 33 goals from 38 appearances in the 2020/21 season.



Last season, he scored 21 goals for Genk.

The 27-year-old has already scored 13 goals in 14 appearances for the Smurfs this season.

‘It has been so much about transfers for me in recent years. I’m still here. If a club wants me, they should sign up,” he told Voetbalkrant.

“But honestly, It’s the least I care about today. I’m happy and concentrate on Genk.”

By Adeboye Amosu

