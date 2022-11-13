Osimhen: Team Glory More Important To Me Than Personal Success

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen craves winning the Serie A title than the top scorer’s prize, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen was on target in Napoli’s 3-2 home win against Udinese at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has now scored seven goals in his last six Serie A games.

The forward is currently the leading scorer in Serie A with 11 goals, two more than Lautaro Martinez and Marko Arnautovic..

“That is not for me, I don’t put myself before the team or my individual ambition. It is a team sport and I want to win trophies with this team” Osimhen told DAZN.

“If I win Capocannoniere, I’ll be happy, but the important thing is the team wins.”

The Nigerian also reflected on the win against Udinese.

”I think this game was really intense, especially the second half. We played as a team to get the three points, the most important thing is to keep going and remember no game is easy, so we did great,” he added.



By Adeboye Amosu

