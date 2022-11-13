Serie A: Lookman Scores Again In Atalanta, Inter Five-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman was on the score sheet again as Atalanta lost 3-2 to Inter Milan in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 15 appearance, has netted seven goals and bagged three assists.

Lookman opened scoring via penalty for Atalanta in the 28th minute before Edin Dzeko leveled parity in the 36th minute.

Dzeko grabbed his brace in the 56th minute before Palomino’s own goal gave Inter Milan a two-goal lead.

However, Palomino redeemed himself when he reduced the scoreline to 3-2 in the 77th minute.

But all efforts to equalise proved abortive as Inter Milan picked the maximum points.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.