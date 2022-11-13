Super Eagles Return After Defeat To Costa Rica

Super Eagles returned back home on Saturday night after a gallant display against the Costa Rican Men’s National Team at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose on Thursday.

The team touched down at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja aboard Turkish Airline.

Despite losing 0-2 , the team made up of home based players put up an impressive performance against the World Cup bound Central American team.

A team of 18 players and officials led by coach Salisu Yusuf were received at the Airport by officials of Nigeria Football Federation at the airport and were taken to Chida Hotel.

The players and officials and are expected to dispatch to their various destinations on Sunday.

