Uyo Agog As Foreign Scouts Arrive For 4th Superstars Scouting Tournament

The beautiful city of Uyo is once again set to host the 4th edition of the annual Superstars Scouting Tournament with a legion of foreign scouts already in town for the programme which will run from Monday 14th to Friday 18th November 2022 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Superstars Academy’s flagship scouting programme has grown to become one of the best in the country with so many players currently plying their trades in Europe and North America oweing their success stories to the programme.

Speaking with newsmen, the President of the Uyo-based outfit and astute football administrator, Hon. Victor Apugo, assured that this year’s edition will be “one of a kind”.

Apugo who had just returned from Europe where he had gone to meet his foreign partners in final preparations for the tournament reiterated his commitment to the development of football in Nigeria and opined that he is only focused on unearthing the next big thing in Nigerian football.

He said: “This year’s…