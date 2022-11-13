Wollacott Ruled Out Of Qatar 2022 World Cup

Black Stars goalkeeper, Joseph Wollacott, has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after suffering a finger injury over the weekend, Joy Sports reports.

Wollacott was expected to start in goal for Charlton Athletic during their league game against Burton Albion on Saturday.

However, the 26-year-old pulled out of the game after sustaining an injury during the warm up ahead of the game.

The Addicks boss, Ben Garner was hoping the goalkeeper’s injury was not enough to rule him out of the Mundial.

Also Read: Serie A: Lookman Scores Again In Atalanta, Inter Five-Goal Thriller

But after undergoing scans, the player will play no part of the Black Stars campaign in Qatar.

He was expected to be named in Otto Addo’s final 26-man squad for the World Cup on Monday, November 14.

Wollacott was key to the Black Stars’ qualification for the World Cup after making his debut in October in a qualifier against Zimbabwe.

He was in goal when the Black Stars edged the Super Eagles of…