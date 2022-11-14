11 Players Arrive As Super Eagles’ Camp For Portugal Opens In Lisbon

Super Eagles players on Monday started arriving at the team’s Lisbon camp to prepare for international friendly against Portugal.

Vice-captain William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Joe Aribo , Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey were among the early arrivals.

The other players in camp are; Bruno Onyemaechi, Kevin Akpoguma, Oghenekaro Etebo , Ebube Duru, Emmanuel Dennis Paul Onuachu.

The remaining 12 players are still being expected in camp.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen and centre-back Olisa Ndah have already been ruled out of the game.

Cyriel Dessers and Chidozie Awaziem will take their place in the squad.

The team will hold their first training session by 8pm tonight.

Players In Camp

Ekong, Iwobi, Onyemaechi, Akpoguma, Etebo, Duru, Dennis, Onuachu, Lookman, Bassey, Aribo.

By Adeboye Amosu

