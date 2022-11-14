2022 World Athletics Awards: Nigeria’s Amusan Makes Final Shortlist

Nigeria’s hurdles queen, Tobi Amusan, made the final five shortlist for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year award.

The final shortlist was announced on World Athletics official website on Monday.

Amusan is the only African woman who made the cut for the prestigious individual award.

She will contest the award with Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Sydney McLaughlin of USA, Peru’s Kimberly Garcia and Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela.

According to World Athletics, a three-way voting process determined the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans logged their decisions online via the World Athletics social media platforms where a record 1.3 million votes were registered.

The World Athletics Council’s vote counted for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes each counted for 25% of the final result.Voting closed on 31 October.

The World Athletes of the Year will be…