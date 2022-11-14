Adeyemi Has Great Pace, Finishing; Good For Germany –Flick

Germany coach, Hansi Flick has hailed Borussia Dortmund forward, Karim Adeyemi’s finishing, pace, and assist attributes and expects the youngster to be an asset for the national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Adeyemi who was to a Nigerian father and German mother was included in the Nationalelf (National Eleven) of Germany’s final squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The 20-year-old earlier represented Germany at U16, U17, and U21 levels.

Flicked praised Adeyemi’s all-round resourcefulness for Germany and Borussia Dortmund.

“He’s an option not only because of his pace and his good finishing, but also his assists, which means he can give something in the team,” @iMiaSanMia, a Bayern and Germany news feed channel of Twitter and Instagram quoted Flick as saying.

“I’m thinking for example of Dortmund’s game against Bayern, but of course, we expect more from him…