CAFWCL: Bayelsa Queens Win Fair Play Award

Bayelsa Queens have claimed the Fair Play Award at the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Prosperity Girls won bronze medal on their maiden appearance in the competition.

Bayelsa Queens defeated Simba Queens of Tanzania 1-0 in the third-place match on Saturday night.

ASFAR trio, Fatima Tagnaout, keeper Khadija Er-rmichi and forward Ibtissam Jraidi took the top honours at the competition.

Tagnaout, was voted the Best Player of the Tournament for her influential role during the competition.

The midfielder scored the opening goal from the spot and provided a hat-trick of assists that ensured that ASFAR silenced the South African side to be crowned African champions.

Er-rmichi, the Moroccan club keeper, who was edged to the WCL Egypt 2021 and WAFCON 2022 awards by Andile Dlamini got her sweet revenge as she helped ASFAR claim their first ever title, walked away with the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

Jraidi, once again showed her clinical strength and superb finish…