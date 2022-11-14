Chelsea Fans Want Potter Sacked After Loss At Newcastle

Some Chelsea fans have called for their new head coach Graham Potter to be sacked – just two months into his time in charge, Daily Mail reports.

Chelsea are without a win in five league games and it appears that fans are starting to become impatient following the latest defeat to Newcastle.

The Magpies sealed a 1-0 win against the London side in a performance which Chelsea fans referred to as ‘disgusting’.

Some Chelsea fans referred to the performance against Newcastle as ’embarrassing’ and that Potter has been a ‘disgrace’ during his time at Chelsea.

One fan said: “Disgusting, embarrassing and same mistakes and same mistake playing style from Potter… What kind of football is this? #potterout”

Another wrote: “Potter is embarrassing. Simple as that. How can’t people see that?”

One fan feared the Blues will be fighting relegation if Potter is still in charge.

“That should be…