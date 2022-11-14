Chelsea, Mount Hit New Contract Stalemate

Mason Mount and Chelsea are yet to reach an agreement over a new contract.

The midfielder wants to remain at the Stamford Bridge for a long spell but talks over a new contract have come to a stalemate.

Mount is entering the final 18 months of his deal with the Blues, with the 23-year-old still to commit to a new contract.

Per The Telegraph, there is no significant breakthrough between the two parties.

The club will hope to agree a deal with Mount before the summer transfer window.

However, he may be sold and replaced by either midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini or Villarreal winger Yéremy Pino in the summer.

