Eagles Not Scared To Face Ronaldo, Fernandes

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has revealed that the Super Eagles have what it takes to silence the Portugal’s duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in Thursday’s international friendly game.

The Super Eagles will be absent from the Mundial, but they will look to make an impression under coach Jose Peseiro. This will be the first time ever the Eagles and Portugal will clash at senior level.

Battle against the Super Eagles will be Portugal’s last friendly game before the head to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese are drawn in the same group with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Shorunmu stated that the encounter will be a mouth-watering game for the Super Eagles.

“This game will definitely be an exciting game for the Super Eagles considering the fact that they will be playing against Ronladoled Portugal side.

“I really don’t…