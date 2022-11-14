‘I’m Extremely Proud To Play At My Second World Cup’ –Dier

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has admitted that he will o everything to making England proud at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that Dier was among the 26-man list released by England manager, Gareth Southgate last week Thursday.

Dier, 28, was part of the England squads for Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018 but missed out of a place at the last European Championships after his form nosedived for Spurs.

But since the appointment of Antonio Conte as Spurs head coach a year ago, Dier has impressed as part of a back three and he earned a first England call-up in 18 months for the September internationals.

The centre-half is now hoping to be part of Gareth Southgate’s defence in Qatar and says he is proud to be going to another finals.

“I am extremely proud to play at my second World Cup,” Dier said. “Obviously I am well aware it is a very privileged position to be in. There was a time when I thought I…